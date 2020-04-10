Looking at her grandchildren waving and smiling from the front yard of her Westmere home, Ana Mon is reminded daily what it means to be a vulnerable person during Covid-19 lockdown.

The demands of social distancing are never more stark for the 63-year-old as she chats with Sofia, 10, and Tomas, 9, while repeatedly halting their efforts to embrace her.

"We keep about two metres. I sit on the steps of the entrance of my house, and they were sitting between the gate and my main door. We just talk. Like today, we were playing some games," Mon said.

"The children are finding this quite difficult. They want to hug and kiss and get close, so we have to keep reminding them we can't do it for now. It has been very hard."

But the increased isolation for the central Auckland resident has also served as an impetus to seek out those even more marginalised during the level 4 lockdown.

By all reports, Kiwi charities across the board are struggling.

Moa has been donating to the Spend My Super initiative launched last year in which superannuants can donate all or part of their super to a collection of 12 children's charities.

Spend my Super chief executive Lorraine Taylor said among the 12 charities there has been an overwhelming request for groceries - which is complicated right now by the fact they can't accept food directly from the public.

Taylor said she is aware of the stress the elderly already feel amid their heightened Covid-19 risk but the charity is expanding to also take direct donations from the public.

"We're acutely aware that our organisation's usual target donors, the elderly, are among those hardest hit by Covid-19," she said.

"So Spend My Super is calling on all New Zealanders, including 'Super Young' People, who can give, to give, knowing that their gift will provide our impactful children's charities with the resources they need to act with immediacy.

"We have the perfect platform to get money to these charities quickly as we don't take a cut."

Ana Mo blows kisses for her grandchildren, Sofia,10, and Tomas,9, as they spend some quality time together, during the Covid-19 Level 4 Lockdown. 10 April 2020. NZ Herald photo by Brett Phibbs

The charities who benefit from the Spend My Super initiative are in unison on the dire need for added support. Their demand has skyrocketed.

Variety children's charity president Richard Spilg said the unemployment increase of the last fortnight has hit families abruptly.

"These families are already struggling but with one or both parents losing or faced with the possibility of losing their jobs, or having to get by with reduced income, the situation is quickly taking them to breaking point," Spilg said.

"And even as we come out of lockdown, food security will remain a major issue for these children and their families"

Women's Refuge chief executive Dr Ang Jury said 50 per cent of their families are utilising motels and this number will inevitably increase as lockdown progresses.

"We have been working closely with Government and are very grateful for the extra funding distributed thus far. We are facing many extra costs, including accommodation and food, as public donations are not a possibility," Jury said.

The refuge has also seen a 62 per cent increase in demand for housing.

For Mon, who is still working as an interior designer, the decision to donate her super was not difficult.

"I'm not at the age of retirement yet so I'd like to contribute to help other families in need because I think this situation is going to bring lots of pain to families with young children," she said.

"There a lots of families that don't have extended families that can support them, and they have lost their jobs. I'm not saying that retired people should give the money away but we can all help a little bit. A smile on a kid's face is the best reward."

Yet a strain remains the physical distance from her grandkids.

"It is very important to maintain the contact with the children, and the rules have certainly changed that," Mon said.

"I am in high risk because I was sick last year so I have to make sure I follow all the instructions.

"But it's interesting what my grandson said. He said 'yes it is difficult but you have to make the best of it' and I mean he's 9-years-old."

