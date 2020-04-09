The number of family violence incidents has increased since the nation went into lockdown late last month, police say.

And Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables says the real number of incidents will likely be higher than reported.

"We know there could be more that aren't being reported," she said.

"We want everybody to know police will continue to prioritise family harm incidents and we will come when you call. Everybody deserves to be safe, and feel safe.

Advertisement

"We realise this is a hard time for some families and we want them to know police are there for them. We know that for some people, home right now may be an uncomfortable or scary place.

"It may also be harder for some people to contact police or other agencies as they may not have easy access to a phone.

"Let me be clear, if you are in immediate danger and you cannot call us on 111, leave your house and get out of harm's way. Your safety comes first. Get to a safe distance and then ask a neighbour, or a passer-by (at a 2 metre distance) to call 111 for you.

"We also urge neighbours and friends to contact police if they have concerns. If you think something's not right, it probably isn't.

"It's okay to call police if you're worried about someone as they may not be able to speak up for themselves. It's everybody's responsibility to help keep each other safe right now through this challenging time. You could be saving a life.

"We know there are also people out there who don't want to harm their loved ones but who are facing an internal struggle. To them I say: please stay strong, please walk away and take a moment so you don't do something you'll regret to someone you love.

"You can reach out to us, or you can contact one of many support services listed on the Covid-19 website. They are there to support every member of your family and whānau."

Support services available:

Advertisement

211 Helpline (0800 211 211) – for help finding, and direct transfer to, community-based health and social support services in your area.

Find your Local Women's Refuge by calling 0800 743 843 (0800 REFUGE) to be linked up with an advocate in your area.

Victim Support – call 0800 842 846. 24-hour service for all victims of serious crime.

Victim Information Line/Victim Centre – call 0800 650 654 or email victimscentre@justice.govt.nz.

Shine domestic abuse services – free call 0508 744 633 (9am to 11pm) if you're experiencing domestic abuse, or want to know how to help someone else.

Family violence information line – call 0800 456 450 to find out about local services or how to help someone near you.

Elder Abuse Helpline – call 0800 32 668 65 (0800 EA NOT OK) - a 24-hour service answered by registered nurses who can connect to local elder abuse specialist providers.

Tu Wahine Trust – call 09 838 8700 for kaupapa Māori counselling, therapy and support for survivors of sexual harm (mahi tukino) and violence within whānau.

Shakti New Zealand – call 0800 742 584 for culturally competent support services for women, children and families of Asian, African and Middle Eastern origin who have experienced domestic violence.

Safe to Talk – sexual harm helpline. Call 0800 044 334, text 4334 or email support@safetotalk.nz.

Rape Crisis Centres – call 0800 88 3300 for contact details of your local centre. Provides support for survivors of sexual abuse, their families, friends and whānau.

Male Survivors Aotearoa New Zealand – call 0800 044 344. Offers one-to-one, peer and support groups for male survivors of sexual abuse and their significant others

Tu Wahine Trust – call 09 838 8700 for kaupapa Māori counselling, therapy and support for survivors of sexual harm (mahi tukino) and violence within whānau.

ACC Sensitive Claims Unit – call 0800 735 566 for access to services related to sexual abuse or sexual assault

Hey Bro helpline – call 0800 HeyBro (0800 439 276). 24/7 help for men who feel they're going to harm a loved one or whānau member

Korowai Tumanoko – text or call 022 474 7044 for a kaupapa Māori service for those with concerning or harmful sexual behaviour

Stop – support for concerning or harmful sexual behaviour

Need to Talk? 1737 – free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Youthline – call 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

Kidsline – call 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline) for young people up to 18 years of age (24-hour service)

Skylight– call 0800 299 100 helping children, young people and their families and whānau through tough times of change, loss, trauma and grief

Oranga Tamariki – call 0508 325 459 (0508 FAMILY) or email contact@ot.govt.nz for concerns about children and young people

More to come.