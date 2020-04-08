Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says he is advocating for September's election to be delayed by two months, given the impacts of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed earlier this year the election would take place on September 19.

She has been asked repeatedly over the past few weeks if the election should be pushed out, due to the pandemic.

Each time, she has said that it shouldn't.

But Peters, the New Zealand First leader, told RNZ this morning that he was pushing for the general election to be delayed until November 21.

This, according to the report, was the position of the New Zealand First Party which has been fighting for the election data to be pushed back.

RNZ reports Peters had been lobbying the Prime Minister to change the date.

Peters has been approached for comment.

'Huge tensions' juggling health and saving economy

Meanwhile Peters has spoken of the "huge tensions" between looking after the health of New Zealanders but also saving the country's economy - and he wants to come out of the level 4 lockdown as quickly as possible.

"We are hearing the calls [about the economy] and the calls are massive all around the country in every respect. In terms of the economic analysis, we have a lot of work going on as to what this all means," Peters told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB today.

"The number one priority is to get us out of this level 4 to some level far more manageable, sustainable and durable while we rebuild the economy.

"Health is an imperative but it cannot be at all costs. If it's at all costs, we can't afford to pay for it. We'll be broke. We have to be rational, sane and keep our feet on the ground and keep a commonsense approach.

"There are huge tensions but enabling the economy to pay for the health delivery that is going to be critical here and in the months ahead is also very important."

Peters acknowledged they were hearing about concerns from small businesses who are struggling at the moment.



He said greater assessments needed to be made for those businesses that effectively could remain open because of the nature of them.

"We cannot afford to make mistakes on the way through."

On quarantining all new arrivals to New Zealand, more details on the restrictions for those arriving into New Zealand would be revealed later today.

Peters told RNZ that travellers would be met at the airport and taken straight to a quarantine facility.

Police and the military could also be used to give other Kiwis confidence in the system.

"We're going to put in the resources so we get the New Zealand people confidence that the people that are their relations have a right to come home, but nevertheless will not endanger New Zealand people back here," he said.

