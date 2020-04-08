A "blimmin' strong" earthquake has shaken Christchurch this morning.

Geonet reports the 4.3 magnitude quake was centred 10km south west of the city - at a depth of 5km, which was revised from an initial reported depth of 14km.

Almost 9000 people reported feeling the quake - with more than 80 saying it was strong.

Good morning Chch friends, a M4.3 moderate-shaking quake has rattled across the city this morning. The quake was 5km depth, 10km south-west of the city, and would have been widely felt across Canterbury. We’ve received over 8,500 felt reports so far. #eqnz https://t.co/odxSpRet1E pic.twitter.com/uSj21XHcgr — GeoNet (@geonet) April 8, 2020

People reported feeling the shake in Pegasus Bay, Lincoln and Templeton.

Melanie Stevenson, of Templeton, said it was "blimmin' strong".

While Elsie Wood said: "Definitely heard it coming. Knew what it was and then had a couple of seconds to think: 'How big is this gonna be'? Thankfully not too bad."

A quiet breakfast in #Christchurch halfway through our lockdown - interrupted by another wee earthquake, as if we needed the reminder 😬😠 — John Pickering (@kiwiskiNZ) April 8, 2020

Charlotte Mooney wrote on Twitter: "So preoccupied with the pandemic - forgot we have earthquakes.

"Shaky start to the working day here in Christchurch."

Living in Christchurch means you'll get to experience a tremor/small earthquake every once in a while & wonder if it's just you. & while it's happening, u just stay where u are waiting for it to stop bfr going on geonet to make sure dat you're not insane. pic.twitter.com/Ll0dn6o6Td — Ratu (@qrtimn) April 8, 2020

Nigel Young said he also felt the "rumbles", while Karen Healey dubbed it "a Christchurch wobble."