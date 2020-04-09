From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
MetService Weather Christchurch: 10th April9 Apr, 2020 2:50pm Quick Read
MetService Weather Wellington: 10th April9 Apr, 2020 3:02pm Quick Read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 3 minutes to read
Jacinda Ardern says Government is sticking with its plan to hold election on September 19.
- 3 minutes to read
Movies, theatres and concerts have been the biggest losers, according to Google Trends.
- 4 minutes to read
A family left out of pocket is pleading with their agency to refund their cash.