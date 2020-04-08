Police are on the hunt for a man they believe is connected to a number of car break-ins at Middlemore and Auckland Hospitals - vehicles left by doctors and nurses working shifts on the frontline of the Covid-19 response.

Jason Edward Waikato, 45, is wanted in relation to "a number of incidents" involving thefts from cars parked at the city's two major hospitals.

"The victims of these incidents are mainly nurses and doctors," said a police spokesperson.

"We are also appealing for sightings of a stolen white Toyota Caldina registration number CPP506 which he is believed to be in possession of."

Police want to speak to these men in relation to thefts from cars at Auckland hospitals. Photo / NZ Police

Police also want to identify a second man shown in these photos - he is wearing a red shirt.

"Jason Waikato was residing in the Papakura area but is known to frequent many areas of Auckland," the spokesperson said.

If you know where Jason Waikato currently is please contact police on 105 and quote reference number 200331/3270.

Any other information can be sent to david.mead@police.govt.nz.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.