The armed offenders squad has raided a property in Thames this morning with the support of the Eagle helicopter.

Police recovered drugs and five firearms from the Kauaeranga Valley Rd address, including rifles and shotguns.

Detective Senior Sergeant William Loughrin said people unlawfully in possession of firearms were a huge risk and required an immediate response from police.

Officers also found 10 dogs at the property which were in poor condition.

Police contacted local council and sadly as a result of their condition, several of the dogs had to be put down.

Two men, aged 51 and 48, were arrested and have been charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

They are due to appear in the Thames District Court in May.

The pair may face further charges in relation to the treatment of the animals.

It comes after police executed search warrants in Queenstown and Christchurch yesterday.

Police seized about 200g of methamphetamine, four firearms - including a pistol - and more than $30,000 in cash in Christchurch.

While in Queenstown police found more of the Class A drug and also seized an Audi car.