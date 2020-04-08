Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are giving their daily update about the number of new Covid-19 cases and the Government's response to the crisis.

At the halfway point in the minimum four-week lockdown, the number of people who recovered from the virus yesterday (65) was higher than the number of new confirmed and probable cases reported (54).

The Ministry of Health also reported no new significant clusters, which are when 10 or more confirmed or probable cases are identified with the same source event or place.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Washington Post - New Zealand isn't just flattening the curve, it's squashing it'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Watch live - 54 new coronavirus cases today - total now 1160

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about Tuesday's big developments

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Police setting up checkpoints over Easter

Advertisement

Ardern said yesterday there was reason to be "quietly confident and cautiously optimistic".

Another good sign was that the number of close contacts that cases were reporting had gone down to two or three people – because people were confined mainly to their homes under alert level 4.

New Zealand's 12 clusters include the largest three, Marist College in Auckland of 77, a Bluff wedding of 73 and a St Patrick's Day event in Matamata of 59.

The confirmed cases of the Bluff cluster increased by 11, the Marist cluster by five and the Matamata cluster by one.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Getty

Sign up to our daily Covid-19 newsletter for essential advice and a full summary of the day's news and developments. Register or sign in here and select Top News Stories

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

This morning MPs on the Epidemic Response Committee were told that thousands of business have been damaged - "many of them mortally" - by the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

Industry leaders from the restaurant, tourism and farming sectors were appearing before the committee, including representatives from the Road Transport Forum, Federated Farmers, the Meat Industry Association, the Tourism Industry Association and the Restaurant Association of NZ.

Advertisement

Yesterday Otago University Professor and epidemiologist Sir David Skegg told MPs on the Epidemic Response Committee that New Zealand was in a brilliant position and the only western country in a position to eliminate the virus.

But aside from improvements at the border and gaps in testing, contact tracing needed to improve urgently.

That would become more important after the lockdown was lifted because people would be wanting to interact with others.

Ardern is actively considering quarantining all overseas arrivals at the border, and the Ministry of Health is looking at smartphone technology to ramp up contact-tracing capacity.

Otago University infectious diseases specialist Dr Ayesha Verrall has also been brought in to audit the ministry's contact-tracing regime.