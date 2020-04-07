Off-road trail bikers have been snapped "hooning" in the Kāpiti Coast and have been labelled as community idiots by the district's mayor.

Mayor K Gurunathan said the blatant breach of Covid-19 alert level 4 rules was unacceptable.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

He has given a stern warning to those "hooning" up Maungakotukutuku Valley and at Waikanae Estuary Scientific Reserve.

"I realise that it is the role of local authorities to continue to educate the public but these blatant and continuous breaches in these two hotspots cannot be tolerated by our communities."

Gurunathan said the bikers were responsible to their community, who they were letting down.

Maungakotukutuku Valley and Waikanae Estuary Scientific Reserve have become hot spots. Photo / Supplied.

He said the bikers were risking the spread of Covid-19 and putting first responders in danger if they crashed.

"The only words I have to describe them is to label them community idiots and I have directly asked the police to take action.

"I know Easter is coming up and there's a tendency to let loose during that time, so it's critical for the whole country that at a time where everyone needs to pull their weight and stay in their bubbles, that this type of behaviour is not tolerated."

Gurunathan was concerned "agitated" locals would take matters into heir own hands and confront the bikers.

He said they should instead contact police.