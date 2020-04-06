Police are on the hunt for a group of illegal dirt bike riders causing chaos in and around South Auckland.

And they are asking the public to help identify the hoons.

Police on patrol in Ōtāhuhu on Sunday morning chanced up on a "large" group of riders.

When approached, the group scrambled but officers were able to impound three bikes and charge two riders.

The pair will appear in the Manukau District Court in the near future.

"However, a number of riders are still at large across the district and we need your help to ensure they stay off the roads to keep everyone safe," said a police spokesperson.

"We need your help to identify them and provide information about where they live so we can follow up and speak with them.

"In the majority of instances, police are finding the dirt bikes aren't registered and riders do not hold any type of motorbike-class licence."

Police have also had a report of a "wheelie-pulling" motorbike crashing into an innocent road user.

"This kind of behaviour is unacceptable," said Sergeant Vinny Stephney from the Ōtāhuhu Road Policing Team.

"We want them off the streets.

"At the moment we're in lockdown, these guys obviously aren't abiding by that - they're out cruising the streets between Papatoetoe, Māngere and Ōtara.

"Please, call us with the information we need to get them off the streets."

On another occasion last week a rider was stopped and had an alcohol reading of almost four times the legal limit.

The riders are also flouting the rules of the nationwide lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the nationwide lockdown on Monday March 23 in response to the ongoing spread of Covid-19.

The lockdown is in place for four weeks at least and means everyone must stay home and self-isolate - apart from people considered part of the "essential services central

workforce".

Exercise is permitted but only if people stay local.

Dirt biking is not considered essential or appropriate use of a vehicle during lockdown.

Anyone with information on the identity of these dirt bike riders is asked to contact Counties Manukau Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.