"Self-Isolation for Beginners" is the video to watch if you still have any doubts about what you can and can't do in lockdown.

The video is the first in the NZ Creative Genius series, launched by NZ Police today.

Created by Wellingtonian Hamish McCormick, "Self-Isolation for Beginners" features one man leaving the house for a series of activities and receiving a thumbs up or thumbs down depending on whether or not those activities can be done during lockdown.

Since it was posted on Facebook this morning, it has had more than 90,000 views.

Advertisement

The latest video by NZ Police should clear up any doubts about what you can and can't do. Photo / NZ Police

McCormick has been praised for his creativity and his many outfit changes, which allowed him to convey the message without many words.

"We are embracing the brilliance of our creative industry, and bring to you the NZ Creative Genius series of videos produced by talented people from around the country. This is not an easy time, let's get through it with humour, grace, empathy and a bit of Kiwi ingenuity. We are all in this together," NZ Police wrote in the post.

"Brilliant, maybe this is the level required for some people to understand! STAY AT HOME! Thanks to ALL our essential workers," one person commented.

"This is above and beyond!! I just love New Zealand," another Facebook user said.

New Zealand is nearly halfway through four weeks of alert level 4 lockdown.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



‌