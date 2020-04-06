

An employee at a Hawke's Bay children's daycare centre has tested positive for Covid-19, but is unlikely to have passed the virus on, the centre's owners say.

However, parents say they want more information from the centre about the contact the staff member had with children.

A team member at Active Explorers Greenmeadows, Napier, has tested positive for coronavirus after coming in close contact with an infected family member.

An email has been sent to the parents of children who attend the daycare on Kennedy Rd by Evolve Education Group, who own over 120 centres across New Zealand, on April 2.

Hawke's Bay area manager Joanne Hayes said in the email that the risk of further infection was "very low", according to advice from the Covid-19 Healthline, as the staff member last worked at the centre before becoming infectious.

A mother, who did not want to be named, told Hawke's Bay Today "it would have been reassuring to know a bit more in terms of timelines and how close in contact our child may have been with the person".

"I had already been debating whether or not to send my child to daycare prior to lockdown and reluctantly I did as I work fulltime," she said.

"You can imagine how guilty I felt as a mother when this letter had come through."

The mother has contacted her GP with her concerns, and was referred to a Community-Based Assessment Centre (CBAC).

"The CBAC phoned us however and said they would only test one adult in our family presenting with symptoms and our child would not be tested," she said.

"My child's father had not been feeling well, so he has been tested Friday morning and we are waiting for the results which we are to receive within 3-5 days."

Other parents are also asking for more information about the worker, and the contact the person had with children.

An Early Childhood Council spokeswoman said following government advice and continuing the hygiene guidelines is essential.

"Essentially, our message is to follow official advice," she said.

"Before the lockdown, we strongly recommended all children and staff stay home if they weren't feeling well, washed hands regularly and regularly cleaned surfaces with chlorine-based cleaning agents.

"We support everything the Government is doing to stop the spread of Covid-19."