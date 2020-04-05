VIRUS LATEST

* The Queen will this morning make a rare speech to the world via video - watch on nzherald.co.nz and listen to Newstalk ZB from 7am

* NZ has 1039 cases but appears to have avoided exponential growth in cases that has hit other nations

* There are 1.24 million cases globally, with more than 67,000 deaths - more than 256,000 people have recovered

* The US has been warned to brace for its hardest and saddest week - on a par with Pearl Harbor and 9/11

* PM warns that failure to keep complying with lockdown could jeopardise all progress

* Surfers ignore ban and head for the waves

* Australian police launch criminal probe into why infected passengers were allowed off cruise ship in Sydney - it has also been linked to a NZ cluster

* Latest developments and essential information



Cabinet Ministers will today work through what needs to be happen for the nationwide lockdown to end in 16 days, and while no decision has been made, the Prime Minister says there are reasons for optimism.

New Zealand seems to have avoided the exponentially tighter grip that Covid-19 has unleashed on other nations, but Jacinda Ardern was quick to warn that anyone relaxing their behaviour could jeopardise the progress made so far.

The 89 new cases yesterday was consistent with the number of new daily cases since the lockdown came into force, and the total of 1039 confirmed or probable cases was 3000 fewer than the predicted number for yesterday, which was provided to the Government on the eve of the lockdown.

Advertisement

But expert epidemiologists say there needs to be more testing data across all regions, socio-economic groups and ethnicities before the lockdown can confidently be lifted.

Meanwhile, Americans have been warned that the coming week will be the "hardest and the saddest" in most people's lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The US surgeon general on Sunday warned Americans that the coming week will be the "hardest and the saddest" in most people's lives due to the coronavirus pandemic — comparing it to Pearl Harbour and 9/11.

"It's tragically fitting that we're talking at the beginning of Holy Week because this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives," Jerome Adams told Fox News.

His comments come after US President Donald Trump earlier said there would be "a lot of death" in coming days as the disease continues to ravage the country.

As of Sunday morning local time, the US had 312, 481 confirmed cases of the virus across the US. Globally, more than 1.2 million people have been infected.

Back in New Zealand, Ardern's warning to keep complying with lockdown rules followed a number of surfers heading out to Auckland's west coast yesterday morning, despite an explicit ban on surfing that was announced the night before.

"There are still some I would charitably describe as idiots," Ardern said of those who deliberately flouted the rules, citing in particular a Christchurch man who published a video of himself coughing on people.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Seven new lockdown rules as cases set to hit 1000

• Covid 19 coronavirus: 1039 cases - PM praises NZ's efforts, except for 'still some people I would charitably describe as idiots'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: No new cases in Hawke's Bay on Sunday

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New lockdown law officially bans swimming, hunting, surfing

As New Zealanders emerge on day 12 of the lockdown, Ardern thanked them for their "sacrifices" by following the unprecedented restrictions that have been in place since March 26.

She revealed modelling - done by Asia-based macro advisory firm Wigram Capital Advisors - from the eve of the lockdown that showed there would be about 4000 cases yesterday.

The fact there were only 1039 showed that the lockdown was making a difference, Ardern said.

"Going hard and going early appear to be paying off for us," Ardern said at her press conference yesterday.

"The sacrifices that you have made - it is making a difference."

The number of new cases since the lockdown has remained largely static, swinging between 58 and 89 cases each day.

The exponential growth in the number of cases in the UK and US saw both countries record their deadliest days of the pandemic yesterday, with 708 deaths in the UK and more than 1000 in the US.

More than 4000 people in Britain and 8000 people in the US have died from coronavirus.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

But Ardern was quick to add that no decisions had been made about lifting or extending the lockdown after four weeks.

"We're not at a point yet where we can see the full impacts of alert level 4."

Surfers are spoken to and issued tickets by the police at Piha beach yesterday. Photo / Alex Burton

Cabinet will today consider the criteria for deciding to ease the lockdown, and how sectors from education to business will operate at different alert levels as schools and shops re-open.

Ardern said the criteria was yet to be worked through, but she pointed to key factors including the number of new cases, the rate of community transmission, and the ability to do rapid contact-tracing, which businesses and schools could help with.

Only 1 per cent of the cases have been confirmed as community transmission, but Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said that many of the 18 per cent of cases still being investigated are also likely to be via community transmission.

But that 18 per cent proportion did not appear to be growing, he said, and the low death rate - a single death in 1039 cases - also made it less likely that an outbreak was happening undetected.

Another positive sign was that the hospitals were not inundated; of the 15 coronavirus cases in hospital, three are in ICUs, two of whom are in a critical condition.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said the Government had bought itself time by putting the country into lockdown.

"All around the world, once you get on an exponential curve, it's really hard to get off it unless you take very decisive action. And that's what the Government did."

But Baker was waiting for more detailed testing data by region, ethnicity and social groups to ensure the virus wasn't present in areas or among groups that may not have been widely tested.

"The breakdown of where the testing is being done, and by demographic groups and ethnic groups - that's the essential knowledge we need at the moment."

The importance of that data was echoed by Otago University infectious diseases expert Dr Ayesha Verral, who added that contact-tracing needed to be ramped up so 1000 people could be traced per day.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the Ministry of Health will look to plug any holes in the country's Covid-19 testing data, including regional gaps. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health was working on more contact-tracing as well as filling in any black spots in testing data.

The total number of lab tests so far is 36,209 - 3093 of which were processed on Saturday.

Bloomfield said a sign of rising community transmission would be an increase in the proportion of Maori and Pacific cases, but so far those numbers were low; 74 per cent of cases are European, 8.3 per cent Asian, 7.6 per cent Maori and 3.3 per cent Pacific.

The Health Ministry's contact-tracing unit could do about 700 close contact traces a day, but there was still no sign that a bluetooth solution was being looked at - despite researchers saying that manual tracing cannot keep pace with how rapidly the virus can spread.

Yesterday analyst and economist Rodney Jones, principal at Wigram Capital Advisors, told Q+A that the country had "moved the curve lower" from the predicted 4000 cases at the start of the lockdown period.

"We should think about this as a rugby game. We are playing into the wind in the first half. This match is four weeks long.

"By the time we get to the last two weeks, the wind will be behind us."

Meanwhile Ardern pushed back on suggestions she should be putting the Government's economic response ahead of the health response.

She said the two were interlinked and the sooner the lockdown could be lifted, the sooner economic activity could start again.

Unemployment is projected to leap from 4 per cent to well into the double digits, and the Government will be hoping that the million-odd workers on the wage subsidy scheme will be able to head straight back to work once the lockdown is over.