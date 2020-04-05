Hawke's Bay's total number of Covid-19 cases remains at 29, after a case free day for the first time in nearly a week.

On Sunday, there were no new cases announced for the region, after two days in a row of five new cases.

One probable and four confirmed cases of the viral illness were announced on Saturday bringing the region's total to 29.

Probable cases are cases that are a close contact of a previously confirmed case that meets the clinical criteria of having Covid-19.

A cluster related to the docking of Ruby Princess in Napier, which includes cases who caught it in Hawke's Bay but are being treated elsewhere in NZ, has increased by three and now sits at 16.

Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said three of Saturday's confirmed cases were linked to overseas travel.

A fourth confirmed case had close contact with another confirmed case during domestic travel.

All four people were in self-isolation at home and had followed all the appropriate precautions, he said. Their ages ranged from 15 to 39.

Jones said the probable case was a resident at Gladys Mary Care Home, Napier.

The rest home now had three confirmed cases and three probable cases.

On Friday the Ministry of Health said cases linked to the Ruby Princess cruise ship in Hawke's Bay made it one of ten 'clusters' nationwide. Saturday's probable case was also linked to the Ruby Princess.

He said prior to the ship being granted clearance to disembark in Napier, Covid-19 was ruled out on unwell passengers.

"The ship declared it had several passengers unwell with Influenza A (confirmed through the ship's onboard testing), but one passenger that did not return an Influenza A result," Jones said.

"Therefore, the ship's Master was advised that if Covid-19 could not be excluded, the vessel would not be granted clearance to disembark in Napier.

"At the request of the ship's doctor, the Medical Officer of Health arranged for immediate Covid-19 testing to be undertaken by public health officials while the ship was still in Wellington, and all returned negative results."

Jones said the Medical Officer of Health was also advised by Government officials the new border closure introduced at that time did not apply to vessels already within New Zealand waters.

"The ship was therefore cleared for disembarkation in Napier, but unwell passengers were to remain on board the vessel," he said.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include a cough, fever, sneezing or a runny nose.

Anyone with these symptoms are advised to call their GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to be assessed. People need an appointment via their GP or Healthline to be swabbed at a Community-Based Assessment Centre.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website