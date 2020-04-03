An Auckland couple in their 70s with underlying health conditions, and unwilling to enter supermarkets in person, have waited a month for an online shopping delivery.

Browns Bay residents Kathy and Trevor Hardy were expecting a $188 online shopping order from Countdown on March 3 which never arrived, and have spent the past four weeks making futile attempts to receive it.

"At this point I'm basically pulling my hair out regarding our online shopping from Countdown," Kathy Hardy told the Herald this morning.

"On 28th February I placed an order online with Countdown. I was so excited about actually being able to order my shopping online, helping us not get infected by going to the supermarkets. We are 70 plus years old and have underlying health issues.

"It was due to be delivered on Friday 3rd March between 10am to 12.30pm. At 1.30pm it still hadn't been delivered. By 4pm I started to realise there wasn't much hope of it arriving."

The last month has been a customer service ordeal for the Hardys.

Countdown has insisted to the Herald the case is "completely unusual" but cites immense demand on its online service after 100,000 customers registering for it last week.

The Hardys' first port of call, the Countdown online virtual help system Olive, simply informed them if your delivery is late it's because of increased demand.

"Eventually I phoned the 0800 number. I was 67 in the queue, so after about half and hour hung up and phoned the local Countdown stores, Browns Bay, North West and Glenfield. No one could help me.

"They could see the order but didn't know where it was being delivered from."

The Countdown email service was equally backlogged.

"I emailed, only to get a return email saying because of the demand it would take five to seven days to reply," Kathy said.

In the coming days the Hardys' Countdown customer service trails continued.

"I phoned the 0800 number again, this time waiting for approximately two hours, only then to get cut off !"

And then a further insult to injury.

"But the saving grace is they don't take the money from your account until the goods are delivered. Wrong!" Kathy said today.

"This morning they sent me an invoice to say thank you and the money has been deducted from my account, even though no goods have been delivered.

"If we were to walk into Countdown and buy all the goods we had ordered and put it in our trolley and walk out without paying we would be charged with theft, but looks like it's okay for them to do it to us."

Countdown's head of communications Kate Porter told the Herald they wouldn't be able to investigate what specifically went wrong with the Hardys' delivery by today, but they were very sorry.

"I can hand-on-heart say that this is completely unusual and something has obviously gone wrong for Mr and Mrs Hardy, which we sincerely apologise for," Porter said.

"We are successfully delivering thousands of orders a week to thousands of customers, so if an order has been missed and not followed up in our system, that's extremely strange and there's clearly been a problem somewhere.



"Since the end of February we've been experiencing unprecedented demand in both our supermarkets and online. We know it's very difficult to get hold of us on the phone and email right now, but we're doing the best we can under incredibly difficult circumstances.



Porter said last week 100,000 people registered for Countdown online shopping.

After a final further effort today on the phone, the Hardys were able to contact Browns Bay Countdown and arrange for their March 3 shop to be packed and delivered.

They received their delivery about 11am this morning, and were also phoned by Countdown head office who apologised.

Browns Bay residents Kathy and Trevor Hardy have endured a very drawn out Countdown online shopping experience. Photo: SUPPLIED

Now, with their March delivery finally in their hands, the Hardys will be able to stop living off their well-stocked freezer.



"We're lucky, I think because we're old school you tend to buy more than what you need, because I've got quite a big freezer, and if it's on offer I tend to buy more," Kathy Hardy said.

"My kids laugh at me and my words are - you wouldn't believe it - 'if there's a pandemic you wouldn't laugh'."

Isolated customer lines outside Countdown Napier. 28th March 2020 Photographer Paul Taylor Hawke's Bay Today

However, one unfortunate final mishap did befall the belated March $188 shop on its arrival this morning.



A tub of cream opened in the bag and sprayed the products.



"You're not going to believe it, the top has come off the cream, and it's all ended up in the bag, ha," Kathy said.



"Just in the bottom of the bag but we've washed it all out now."



But Browns Bay Countdown have told the Hardys they will drop off the cream after 6pm today.



"They've been really nice. Countdown has rectified it now and the deliveries have arrived, plus they put in a little box of chocolates for us."

