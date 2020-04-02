A large group of people were spotted jumping off Albert Town Bridge near Wanaka today, despite the Level 4 lockdown being in place.

Queenstown Lakes District Council posted a photo of the group, showing what appears to be a young man and woman leaning over the side of the bridge ready to jump into the river below, on its Facebook page this afternoon.

"Do we really need to say that this type of activity is not acceptable at a time of national lockdown?," they wrote.

Two people were about to jump into the river in the snap. Photo / Queenstown Lakes District Council

"Please don't do it, for the good of the community, and out of respect for our medical professionals and emergency services."

At least 10 people look to have been involved in the group, dressed in their togs and watching on from the side of the river, clearly not observing social distancing rules.

But the council had to update its post a few hours later, saying the comments from the public had turned "vitriolic" and asking people to tone it down.

"We know people are upset about this behaviour but please keep your language clean and respectful when posting comments."

The country is currently in lockdown on Alert Level 4 because of Covid-19. People are asked only to leave their homes for essential reasons and exercise.

The council said police were notified.

Police said when they arrived the group had already left.