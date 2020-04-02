Cars are being locked out of Auckland's 27 regional parks to stop people leaving their neighbourhoods to drive to the beach.

Auckland Council's regional parks manager Rachel Kelleher said access gates have been closed and locked since the start of the lockdown, although access remains open for people who live nearby to go for a walk.

She said the public should follow the Government's direction to stay at home and only drive for essential services and only exercise within walking distance from their home.

Auckland's regional parks are normally a magnet for beachgoers who typically travel by car. Popular beach spots include Long Bay, Shakespear, Wenderholm, Mahurangi and Tawharanui.

Advertisement

Scenes of crowds at the beach and people in the water swimming and surfing have led Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to remind people about staying local and not doing activities that could involve the emergency services.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush today admitted the advice given to Kiwis about what they're able to do during the lockdown hasn't been clear enough.

At the Epidemic Response Committee, Opposition leader Simon Bridges said people did not know how far they could go and asked Bush if he could drive from his home in Tauranga to Mt Maunganui beach about 17km away.



"Sorry to say, no," replied Bush.

‌

Kelleher said information about access and council facility closures have been installed on gates, toilets, playgrounds and boat ramps at parks across the region.



Councils around the country have closed off playgrounds to stop the virus being spread on shared hard surfaces like swings and slides.



Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said touching surfaces that other people have touched creates a risk, saying Covid-19 can survive on hard surfaces for up to 72 hours.