COMMENT

When stories of a new virus were emerging from China in January, global politicians barely reacted.

Fast forward just two months and the world has seen the most rapid erosion of civil liberties in history. We have gone from liberal democracies with full freedom of movement and association to economy shattering lockdowns unimaginable just weeks before.

The science we were (and are) being told was clear: Lock down now or millions will die.

Except that the science and, particularly, the data is far from clear. There is a growing list of eminent scientists and researchers around the word now questioning whether our leaders, egged on by irrational panic among their citizenry, have in fact completely overreacted to Covid-19 with devastating consequences.

Articles in the New York Times, the Spectator, the Financial Times and the Telegraph to name just a few are now asking the obvious question: Are we sure that Covid-19 is as bad as we feared?

This question is of paramount importance given that, in our desperate attempts to stop or stall Covid-19, governments have overnight completely suspended centuries of basic liberties and, in the process, decimated huge sections of our economy, actions that we will be paying for over many decades to come.

Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, a world-renowned expert in medical microbiology, says blaming the new coronavirus alone for deaths is "wrong" and "dangerously misleading" as there are other more important factors at play, notably pre-existing health conditions and poor air quality in Chinese and Northern Italian cities. He describes the currently imposed measures as "useless", "self-destructive" and a "collective suicide" that will paradoxically shorten the lifespan of the elderly and should not be accepted by society.

A model from Imperial College London predicted between 250,000 and 500,000 deaths in the UK "from" Covid-19, but the study's authors have now conceded that many of these deaths would not be in addition to, but rather part of the normal annual mortality rate, which in the UK is about 600,000 people per year. In other words, excess mortality would remain low.

The UK Government itself has now "removed" Covid-19 from the official list of High Consequence Infectious Diseases (HCID), stating that mortality rates are "low overall".

Yes, there is dramatic footage from Italian hospitals and body bags in halls in New York which make for terrifying television but - and this is a key point - this is not science and it is not what we should be using to make decisions that are crippling the lives of literally billions of people. This is a time for cool heads and considered decisions, not hyperbole.

There is also the question of whether the draconian actions taken to forestall the disease will actually wreak more havoc than the disease itself. The increase in rates of depression, suicide and domestic violence due to the lockdown, the avoidable loss of life as medical procedures are curtailed due to the radical re-orientation of health care systems and the total destruction of our economy (forecasts of unemployment in the United States now run as high as 30 per cent - higher than the Great Depression) - these are all the consequences of the unprecedented actions now being taken by governments on perilously thin data and analysis.

If, as the data is beginning to suggest, the Covid-19 is nowhere near as bad as we have been told, the issue for governments globally is how do we get out of this mess? Politicians have a terrible track record of admitting mistakes, let alone potential mistakes of this magnitude.

To be clear, this is not calling for a pre-emptive lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. Instead, the Government needs to urgently abandon its pre-determined narrative and talking points and rapidly examine all the science around Covid-19, not just the hysteria inducing headlines. If the threat is real, then it will be congratulated for having saved lives.

If, on the other hand, the threat is not as serious as feared, it needs to urgently lift the restrictions and get our economy back on its feet before irreparable damage is done. This examination needs to be conducted in public so we, the citizens, the ultimate masters (and those that bear the consequences of government decisions) can have confidence in the analysis and the result.

What the Government absolutely cannot do is ignore the many voices and data beginning to call into question the mass hysteria and panic Covid-19 has caused. This is the most serious crisis our society has faced since World War II - cool heads must prevail.

The stakes are literally life and death.

• Alex Davis is a retired business executive.