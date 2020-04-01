A week and a day have passed since the country went into Covid-19 lockdown - and people are still breaching the rules.

The police 10-5 number is still busy and the newly formed online form to report breaches is also running hot - getting almost 10,000 reports by midday on Tuesday.

On social media, members of the public from all parts of the country continue to report seeing groups of people out at the local park, not adhering to social distancing rules or visiting a relative's home.

Others have reported people out surfing and swimming still - against lockdown rules.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand is among those reminding people that that sort of thing is not allowed right now.

"Please - no rock fishing, fishing from a boat, surfing, kite surfing, knee boarding, stand up paddle boarding, paddling, snorkelling, surf ski or diving etc during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Yep, we know it sucks," a Facebook post read.

"If you get into trouble, you take our emergency services away from where they need to be. Stay home, save lives."

A Coastguard Northern Region spokeswoman said this morning that people had mostly been good by staying away from the water.

That came after the initial couple of days into the lockdown, when people were somewhat unsure as to whether or not the lockdown meant they could not be out on a boat.

Authorities later said the official advice was for fishermen and other members of the public keen to get on a boat to stay away in case there was an emergency situation that meant the Coastguard and other authorities would have to be called out.

"There have been a few [incidents], but not many," the spokeswoman said.

"I know there have been quite a few swimmers at Mission Bay."

The Maritime Police is understood to be keeping a close eye on anyone who may be out flouting the lockdown rules on the water.

And people in the fishing community, in particular, were said to be supporting each other - while also calling people out who may be ignoring the rules.

Coastguard acknowledged that, at the last count, there was an estimated 2500 people living on boats around the country.

They had not received reports of any major incidents in the past few weeks regarding those people who lived on a boat around the Auckland region, she said, nor for anyone who lived on a boat in local marinas.

Tennis NZ is also warning people not to use tennis club facilities after reports people had been seen playing tennis there in the last week.

The group said it had received a number of complaints from members of the public.

"During level 4, this is not allowed.

"At this time, we have to make sacrifices and we have to take ownership over the things we are responsible for," a notice read.

"If two people play tennis - even from the same bubble - two more will go, then two more and more. Please remind your members of this responsibility we have to one another."

Meanwhile, Women's Refuge NZ is telling anyone who finds themselves in a dangerous situation to get out immediately - lockdown or not.

Chief executive Dr Ang Jury said the organisation had noticed a slight increase in reports of family harm, but was expecting things to get worse as it went on.

Her advice to victims of family harm was to prioritise their safety.

"If you feel unsafe, leave the house, lockdown or not. Go outside and call the police."

DOB THEM IN

Over the weekend, police were called to a backpackers facility in Queenstown after neighbours reported a mass gathering of up to 60 people.

The group of tourists were seen spilling out of Deco Backpackers laughing and holding bottles of alcohol - some reportedly drunk.

People staying at Deco Backpackers, in Queenstown, were reported for having a party during the Covid-19 lockdown. Photo / James Allan

Earlier this week, police launched a dedicated Covid-19 L4 breach form, via its website, to report any breaches of the lockdown - whether it be a business that should not be open or neighbours having a party.

The online form was set up after 2000 people called 111 to report various breaches days into the lockdown.

It was also put up in order to steer traffic away from the new 10-5 police number, which the public was initially encouraged to phone on to report a breach.

As of midday on Tuesday, almost 10,000 people had reported those who were not sticking to the rules.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush again pushed the message that authorities, the Government and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have been preaching for weeks now - stay home.

"We are continuing to take the approach of educating and informing people of their responsibilities in the first instances, but we will not hesitate to take enforcement action if people continue to ignore the restrictions," Bush said.

"Police do not want to have to arrest anyone or visit people because they are doing the wrong thing.

"Please stay at home, follow the guidelines on www.covid.govt.nz and don't give people a reason to report your behaviour to police."

