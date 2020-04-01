From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
One person dead after serious crash in Hawke's Bay1 Apr, 2020 11:03pm Quick Read
Lockdown: Will some regions be given freedom before others?2 Apr, 2020 5:41am 6 minutes to read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 5 minutes to read
Chartered aircraft full of protective equipment for healthcare workers due to arrive.
- 6 minutes to read
PM Ardern is set to address the plight of overseas visitors stranded in New Zealand.
- 9 minutes to read
Letters: Lockdown breaches, older residents, supermarkets, and reasons to be thankful.