Here in Kāpiti, many of us are lucky that we live close enough to the beach for it to be allowed as part of our daily strolls to get exercise during lockdown.

But for those who can no longer make it to the beach or who can only strain their eyes from their homes kilometres away, one local has taken it upon himself to share the beauty with the rest of the Kāpiti community through the eye of his camera lens.

Owen Campbell, an amateur photographer from Paraparaumu Beach stumbled across his love for photography a number of years ago when he would grab a quick shot of the sunset while sitting in traffic on his way home from work.

Dusk on Paraparaumu Beach. Photo / Owen Campbell - EAD Photography

As an office worker in Wellington, he started to head to the beach after work and found serenity and peace in watching and capturing sunsets at dusk.

"I started going down to the beach every night and started taking sunset photos.

"I found I was quite good at it so I brought a camera about two years ago and have spent the last two years practising and learning how to do it well, honing my skills."

Starting to share them online on local Kāpiti Facebook pages, people now more than ever are appreciating him sharing the images, as the lockdown allows less people to get to the beach themselves.

The sun reflecting on Paraparaumu Beach at sunset. Photo / Owen Campbell - EAD Photography

"I enjoy the serenity and peacefulness of capturing the beautiful sunset.

"To notice what we have around us, and to capture and share what people are missing every day is especially important at the moment."

Aiming to get out as often as he can during lockdown, unless restrictions get tighter, Owen just wants to share the joy with his community.

"Hopefully I can keep doing it and sharing the joy with those who can't get out.

"I'm not a professional by any means, but I've been lucky enough that I'm good at it.

"I don't see the point in taking great photos and not sharing them.

Birds flocking on Paraparaumu Beach at sunset. Photo / Owen Campbell - EAD Photography

"The sunset and the beach is there to enjoy, if I'm lucky enough that my skill can bring some peace into someone's life, that's more enjoyable than any money I could make from the photos."

Already many are enjoying his photos with one Facebook user commenting, "Thank you, we can't go to the beach due to the lockdown so these photos cheered me up," and another commenting, "Love your photos thanks for posting them, helps to keep in touch with reality".

Owen shoots with a Nikon D810 camera with 35mm and 85mm lenses which allow him to shoot at low light because they take in more light with a faster shutter speed meaning he doesn't need to use a tripod.

The sun setting next to Kapiti Island. Photo / Owen Campbell - EAD Photography

With only minor editing in Lightroom, Owen keeps the photos true to their original colour composition, only editing to take out the occasional shadow and add his logo.

"I'm glad that at the moment I can still get out there and take photos, and I'll continue to share them for others until I'm not allowed to anymore."

To check out more of his shots search E.A.D Photography on Facebook.