Key ministers in charge of the Government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic will appear before the Epidemic Response Committee this morning.

Chaired by Opposition Leader Simon Bridges and made up of a majority of National MPs, is grilling Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Robertson told the committee that, as of yesterday, the wage subsidy has paid out $4.2b to 642,000 employees.

He expects it to be "well over the $5 billion mark" when the updated figures are presented to him today.

Advertisement

He said this is an unprecedented situation, which requires an "unprecedented response" from the Government.

"There isn't a playbook for this kind of response".

He said the Government has to move "far, far quicker than we have in the past".

That means there will be mistakes, he said.

But the Government is prepared to move swiftly to correct any issues.

Robertson said the Government was preparing for an economic "reset" after the lockdown is over and New Zealand goes back to a more normal way of life.

It will be, however, be a different economy.

In terms of the next steps, Robertson said the Government was working on the small businesses sector on more support.

This could include help for rent.

Advertisement

He warned the Government will need to manage the virus for a long time after the lockdown.

That means further support for SMEs after the lockdown may be needed.

Robertson said it was time to look at how this global disruption looks like for New Zealand in the long-term.

That work, he said, was underway.

He admitted "many many more" New Zealanders will need access to welfare.

He said the Government was working to update the welfare system that to make sure it's "fit for purpose.

He said New Zealand is well-positioned to handle the coming downturn.

Government debt is much lower than that of other advanced economies.

GDP will take a serious hit, as will unemployment, he admitted.

In fact, he said it would be a "quantum greater than the global financial crisis".

"For the long term prosperity of New Zealand, we need to get on top of this virus," Robertson said.

Robertson played down any suggestions that New Zealand could come out of lockdown before the planned four week period.

He said it would be "premature" for that to happen, despite the fact the number of new Covid-19 cases has been dropping.

Robertson said it was not possible to give accurate projections or forecast for employment.

But he said unemployment will be in excess of 6.7 per cent – the jobless number after the global financial crisis.

Treasury will have some projections on unemployment "in the coming days".

Unemployment rate could hit 'double digits'

Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh told the committee that Covid-19 would lead to a "very severe" impact on the economy.

Treasury was looking at a "very significant increase" in unemployment.

That could be between 5 per cent and "somewhere in the double digits".

Economist's warning

Economist Shamubeel Equab has warned MPs that New Zealand is in economic "uncharted waters" and has called on the Government to do more for businesses.

He has also warned that the Government needs to get ready for a "big increase in the welfare system".

Equab told the Epidemic Response Committee this morning that the wage subsidy schemes have been welcomed so far.

But there are still many other costs, such as insurance, that businesses are still facing.

He said more support would be needed for businesses from the Government to cover these costs.

"We are going to see many more businesses fail… unless there are many more generous [Government] provisions."

He said with each passing day, issues are getting bigger than had previously been expected.

He added that it was important the Government stays ahead of this.

After the lockdown, New Zealand will be "quite different".

"We need to be ready for a big increase in the welfare system."

He said not since the 1950s has the Government spent so much money to help the economy.

"This is going to be a very expensive recession," he said.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ case clusters double, seven more investigated

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Big Read: What you need to know about scary virus projections

• Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ case clusters double, seven more investigated

• Covid 19 coronavirus: UK and Spain record deadliest days

This includes an up-to $12b wage subsidy package.

Robertson is likely to be grilled on whether the package extends far enough and what more the Government plans to do for New Zealand businesses under pressure.

This comes as New Zealand enters its seventh day of lockdown.

Also appearing in front of the committee this morning is Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford, who has been responsible for the roll-out of the Government's $600 million aviation support package.

He is expected to be asked about further support that might be needed for the sector.

This is the second day the committee has sat. Members join via video link and ask questions to those appearing before them.

Yesterday, Otago University Professor Sir David Skegg called on the Government to quarantine all people arriving in New Zealand from overseas and for a much wider testing and contact-tracing regime to prevent needless deaths from Covid-19.

He also said it was make or break time for the Government to eliminate Covid-19.

"We've got the opportunity now. Every day counts," Skegg told the committee.

"If we don't eliminate it in the next few weeks, the shutdown will continue for many months, or we will have a series of shutdowns that will paralyse our society for a year or 18 months, and it will never be the same again."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website