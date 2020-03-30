A tent used for Covid-19 testing has been stolen in East Auckland.

It had been located in a carpark on Botany Rd in the Golflands area but locals noticed it missing this morning.

SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.
SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES

A police spokesman confirmed they received a report of a theft of a gazebo in Botany shortly after 8am.

Its disappearance has sparked outrage, with MP for Pakuranga Simeon Brown calling whoever took it a "low life" on Twitter.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"If you know anything about its whereabouts please contact the police," he added.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL THE HERALD

READ MORE:
Coronavirus: Heartless thieves stealing hand sanitiser from cancer ward
Coronavirus: Cafe owner calls out hand sanitiser thief
Covid 19 coronavirus: Union calls for an end to theft of protective gear

It comes as the number of confirmed and probable cases of the virus in New Zealand rose to 589 yesterday.

Auckland has the greatest number of those cases, recording 209.

Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Related articles: