A tent used for Covid-19 testing has been stolen in East Auckland.

It had been located in a carpark on Botany Rd in the Golflands area but locals noticed it missing this morning.

A police spokesman confirmed they received a report of a theft of a gazebo in Botany shortly after 8am.

Its disappearance has sparked outrage, with MP for Pakuranga Simeon Brown calling whoever took it a "low life" on Twitter.

"If you know anything about its whereabouts please contact the police," he added.

A tent like this has been stolen from a COVID-19 testing site in East Auckland. Whoever stole it is a low life. If you know anything about its whereabouts please contact the police. 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/voC63BveUJ — Simeon Brown (@SimeonBrownMP) March 30, 2020

It comes as the number of confirmed and probable cases of the virus in New Zealand rose to 589 yesterday.

Auckland has the greatest number of those cases, recording 209.

