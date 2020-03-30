Three weeks have passed and with the world turned upside down, the family of a missing French teenager is hoping the power of social media will help find their son.

Eloi Jean Rolland has not been seen or heard from since the morning of Saturday, March 7, when he was spotted at a train station in New Lynn, West Auckland.

Cell phone data picked up later would place the 18-year-old in the area of Piha Rd - about 10.4km away - at 9.18am that same morning.

Police believe he may have walked there. According to Google Maps, it would take approximately 2 hours and 8 minutes to walk from the train station to the corner of Scenic Drive and Piha Rd, via West Coast Rd.

Advertisement

Relatives in France have since launched a social media campaign in the hopes of getting any information that may help to find Eloi.

Photos of the teen have been shared on various Facebook pages and a pamphlet in French has been distributed online also.

French teenager Eloi Jean Rolland, 18, was last seen on Saturday, March 7. Photo / Supplied

One relative wrote a heartfelt message of the "worrisome disappearance" of her young cousin.

"My cousin Eloi Rolland has been missing in Auckland, New Zealand, for almost three weeks

"Despite many intense research, we haven't found any trace of him since March 6 (local time)."

Police believe missing teen Eloi Rolland may have walked from the train station in New Lynn to the vicinity of Piha Road, near Scenic Drive, on Saturday, March 7.

She acknowledged that given the current Covid-19 pandemic, family members could not travel to New Zealand to help with inquiries from the ground or simply visit the places their son and brother was last seen.

"In the middle of a health crisis, we can't go to the spot, so there's only social media left to help my family and the Police," she said.

"Thank you to all those who help us from near or far - in [one] way or another. I pray every day for you, Eloi. We will find you again."

Advertisement

Eloi Jean Rolland, 18, captured on CCTV at the Britomart train station in downtown Auckland on Saturday, March 7.

Eloi had earlier caught a bus to downtown Auckland from the suburb of Birkenhead, North Shore, where he lives with his host family.

He was then captured on CCTV footage at the Britomart train station where he caught the train to New Lynn.

The latest update from police is that despite the coronavirus situation, a number of officers are still working on the case to find Eloi.

Police have urged anyone who may have seen or spoken to Eloi that morning - anywhere on his journey - or may have information that would help authorities to come forward.

Eloi has limited English and is described as being 170cm tall and of thin build.

That Saturday morning he was wearing a blue and white jacket, light blue faded jeans and a black backpack.

Did you see Eloi that day? Anyone with information can contact Waitematā Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111