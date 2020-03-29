A new cluster of coronavirus has been identified in Matamata, as local cafes shut their doors.

The recently released details on the Ministry of Health website shows there of the 63 cases of Covid-19 in the Waikato, nine of them in Matamata.

A woman in her 70s died from Covid-19 in Greymouth Hospital early today, the first death in New Zealand due to the virus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was "devastating news" and it highlighted why New Zealand was in lockdown.

There are 63 new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand today, bringing the total number to 514.

The Covid-19 cluster in Matamata follows that of Hamilton's Atawhai Assisi Rest Home, which has 11 confirmed cases of the virus.

A staff member of the Redoubt Bar and Eatery in Matamata has tested positive for coronavirus, the bar posted on social media, four days after it shut its doors for lockdown.

"What an insidious, awful virus this is," the post said.

"We have had a confirmed case of Covid-19 amongst our staff. We have been in daily contact with the district health board and have been reassured that everyone is doing what they should be now. Self isolating and watching for symptoms."

"Our hearts go out to the other Matamata businesses who are in the same boat. You can't help but feel guilty even though we were operating according to all guidelines.

"We wanted to let you know as communication is key. We love our community and hope you are all keeping safe. Our family all well for now and thinking of you all."

Focus: How to stop the spread of coronavirus. Video / AP / Mark Mitchell

The Horse and Jockey Inn also, "with heavy hearts", shut its doors last Sunday.

"We are down but we are by no means out, and we very much look forward to coming back bigger and better," an online post said.

We hope to reopen the doors as quickly as we've had to close them."

A staff member at O-del-emz coffee shop has also tested positive for Covid-19, Stuff reported.

The Ministry of Health is now investigating seven clusters of the respiratory virus across the country.

These include Auckland's Marist College, which has 31 confirmed and five probable cases and the World Hereford Conference, with 17 confirmed and two probably cases.

The clusters are:

• Marist College, Auckland - 31 confirmed cases, 5 probable

• World Hereford Conference, Queenstown - 17 confirmed cases, 2 probable

• Private wedding, Wellington - 10 confirmed cases, 2 probable

• Group travel to US, Wellington - 15 confirmed cases, 2 probable

• Rest home, Hamilton- 11 confirmed cases

• Matamata - 9 confirmed cases

• Workplace, Christchurch - 8 confirmed cases, 1 probable

The details of today's 63 new cases of coronavirus have not yet been released by the Ministry of Heath.

