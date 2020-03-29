Parts of the Hawke's Bay Cycle Trails have been shut down to help prevent the spread of coronavirus Covid-19, but there is confusion over whether people can drive to such recreational areas.

The 200km-long cycling network offers plenty of room to spread out, but with a track 3m wide and groups of children and dogs, interaction is inevitable.

At the River Rd entrance in Havelock North, about half of the users this weekend drove to get there.

With confusion around what outdoor recreation is acceptable during a level 4 lockdown, the Hawke's Bay Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group issued a statement saying driving to a recreational area for exercise is not okay.

Group controller Ian Macdonald said people should only use their cars to get to the doctor, supermarket, petrol station or pharmacy during the lockdown.

"Exercise is fine and good, but we need to moderate and adapt how we exercise to reflect the aim of the lockdown, which is to isolate from each other," he said.

"Activities such as driving to reserves and beaches for an outing are not appropriate forms of exercise in a lockdown.

"Public services such as supermarkets and service stations are open, but we should restrict our movements. This means how often we use them and who we interact with while we are there. Catching up with neighbours and friends at the supermarket is not appropriate.

"Only drive to your closest supermarket, petrol station or pharmacy."

