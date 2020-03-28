Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has this evening gone live to answer New Zealanders' questions amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

She spoke during a Facebook livestream about 6pm about the numbers of New Zealanders infected with the virus.

Earlier today, it was announced there were 83 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in New Zealand, bringing the country's total number of cases to 451.

"The reason we were really upfront about four weeks was to get through the cycle of this virus," Ardern said.

"There's a lag to Covid and you will have noticed that from the discussion around how long it takes before people are symptomatic. The effects of what we are doing now, we won't see for about 12 days.

"We are probably only now just seeing some of the effects of the changes we made to our border control."

"But you'll see from our numbers whether or not we are on track."

She said one of the questions she keeps getting asked is around the wage subsidy.

"As you know, the wage subsidy is roughly $585 per week for full-time and $350 for part-time and goes straight to employers."

She asked employers to do their best to pay their workers at least 80 per cent of what they would usually be paid.

"For those part time workers who might be earning less than that amount, really what we are asking employers is to pay what their normal hours would be."

"Ultimately our hope is to keep everyone connected to the workforce as much as possible."

She said about wages that "we want to get money out the door to employees - one of the ways we can ensure employers are abusing this is to publish the names of the companies who are getting the wage subsidy."

In terms of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline medical staff - particularly face masks - Ardern said "we are very lucky to have a company in Whanganui that produce 80,000 masks a day. "

"That will help with our supplies. We already have 18 million masks in our national supply which are already being dispatched.

"I really want to tighten up on the distribution process," she said.

She said the Ministry of Health would be putting up requirements about PPE for every essential sector needing it.

The Ministry of Education was working on resources and ideas on how to help children that might not have access to online learning, she said.

"I hope we will be able to say something more on that soon."

The Prime Minister asked that if anyone was having tenancy problems to contact their local MP.

"We have been very concerned about people losing their accommodation during this lockdown so we have said no evictions during this period."

Regarding driver's licences and warrants of fitness that were about to expire and can't currently be renewed, she said "we are working on that at the moment".

And to everyone celebrating birthdays during the lockdown, the Prime Minister said she knew it would be a very different way to celebrate but she hoped they could still find ways to connect with friends and family via Skype or Zoom.

"I wish all of you happy isolated birthday."

To people feeling nervous about being pregnant, Ardern said that was understandable and said to make sure to be extra cautious and touch base with your GP.

Today's new case number wasn't a significant increase on yesterday's figure, but Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black said the Government still expected the total number to continue to climb for some days.

She said 50 people had recovered.

Twelve people were in hospital, including two in intensive care – one on a ventilator.

She could not say what hospitals the two people in intensive care were in. The others were hospitalised in Wellington (three), Nelson (two), Whangārei (two) and one each in Auckland, Waikato, Taranaki, Dunedin and Greymouth.

Stuart-Black said there were five known "clusters" of people with coronavirus in New Zealand.

Over a seven-day period, the average number of daily tests for coronavirus was 1613. Stuart-Black said people who had been tested should remain in self-isolation.

She urged people to be kind to each other.

She said there had been reports of online abuse towards people who have Covid-19 and that was not acceptable: "We need to look out for each other now more than ever."

All of Government Controller John Ombler said the Government was "very pleased" with how most New Zealanders were behaving during the lockdown.

"It's only been two days since we have been living this new way of life."

He said most people were following the new rules - but there had been a few reports of people congregating.

He reiterated it was important for people to remain at home: "Stick to your bubble".

"Stay local," he said, adding people should stay within their neighbourhood.

He had heard reports of people playing touch rugby and said "that's just stupid; don't do it".

He called on people to avoid public space and not to go to a second home, or a bach.

Ombler said there had so far been no arrests related to breaching the lockdown.

He said the Government was working on issues such as New Zealanders returning to the country not having enough food.

The Red Cross had been sent to some hotels across the country where overseas visitors were staying.

"Getting New Zealanders home during a state of emergency has been an exceptionally difficult task," he said.

He added that "no one needs to worry" about supermarkets running out of food.

The supply chains, he said, were sound.

He said households should nominate one person to do the shopping.

Ombler thanked supermarket staff across the country.

Information about PPEs was now available online, he said.

He said the Ministry of Health's recommendations varied across different sectors, but urged people who were not sure to look at the guidance on the website.

He thanked all essential workers, such as frontline health workers and people working in food distribution.

"We're all in this together - let's keep up the good work."

He said if someone was sick, they should stay home – and added this was a point worth reiterating.

Repatriation flights from overseas have been coming mostly to Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Stuart-Black said most cases in New Zealand continue to be linked to overseas.

She said there was a small number of Air NZ staff infected with Covid-19. Air NZ will be making a public announcement later today.

She said the advice to staff was "if in doubt" self-isolate.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reiterated this morning that she expected the number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand to increase for at least the next 10 days.

"Don't be disheartened when you continue to see our numbers increase – I expect that we will have a number of cases and those cases will grow steeply because of the lag of Covid-19," she told the Nation.

‌

In terms of how long New Zealand will be in lockdown for, Ardern said that "all depends on the compliance of New Zealanders".

But she said the Government will have a "good idea" as the country continues to go through the lockdown.

Until then, however, New Zealand's compliance level needs to be high.

"We just can't tolerate anyone flouting the rules."

But she said she "believes in New Zealanders – I have faith in us as a nation to do this".

