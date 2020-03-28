Three days into the lockdown, New Zealanders are figuring out ways to remain together, despite social distancing.

A Queenstown local has been trying to keep his community close by performing gigs from his balcony every evening.

Tjalling Overdijk, originally from The Netherlands, has been out on his balcony up Fernhill, Queenstown, over the past few nights, and locals have been enjoying the chance to listen to live music from their homes.

'I want to give people something to enjoy and to have the feeling of being together.' Photo / James Allan Photography

Overdijk, who works as a DJ, says he is "just trying to entertain people".

Using an amplifier from his balcony, and surrounded by the people he is self-isolating with, the musician spends a while every evening playing some old favourites to the crowd — even though his audience can't see him.

He says he has "no clue" how far the sound reaches but knows he is potentially entertaining several thousands of people in lockdown.

The feedback he's received on social media so far tells him people are enjoying the live music.

"People are super enthusiastic and it makes me really appreciative," he said.

"I started doing this to give people something to enjoy and to have the feeling of being together, that's very important in this situation right now.

"As long as no one complains, I'll try to play a few songs every night."

New Zealand is on day three of a four-week lockdown, in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

