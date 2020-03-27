Fog guns are being used on buses, trains and stations and new signs erected telling people to stand two metres apart in the fight against coronavirus.

Wellington's Metlink has released photos of workers in full hazmat suits spraying public transport.

It says the antibacterial spray coating is effective in destroying germs that come into contact with surfaces and has been used for MRSA, norovirus and H1N1-type viruses.

"We're encouraging passengers to continue to follow Ministry of Health advice and stay at home if sick, keep up their personal hygiene efforts and maintain physical distancing of two metres," says general manager Scott Gallacher.



To help passengers keep a two metres distance - the Government's social distancing requirement - Metlink is also introducing markers on floors and seats, as well as stickers on the back of seats and on windows to show where passengers should sit.

Metlink is also adding more services to its network.

Gallacher said Metlink is continuing to monitor the region's timetables and will make adjustments to ensure we support our communities and provide access to essential services.



"Since making public transport free across the region, we've been looking at whether we have enough services in play especially for essential workers that need to start shifts."



Metlink will add the following services to its timetables from Monday:

• Route 1: 6.20am from Island Bay.

• Route 1: 5.55am from Grenada Village.

• Route 60e: 6.45am from Porirua Station to collect passengers arriving by train at 6:35am and 6:39am.

"We want all passengers to continue to provide feedback on the service during this time. They can phone, email, use our website or social media channels to let us know what's working and what needs to be tweaked," said Gallacher.

"I know many passengers want to know if Metlink will refund April rail passes issued before public transport went free. The answer is yes, but please bear with us while we work out the easiest way to do that while we are in lockdown."

