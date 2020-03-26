Sign up to our daily Covid-19 newsletter for essential advice and a full summary of the day's news and developments. Register or sign in here and select Top News Stories.

Hundreds of campervans have been set up by the Government in Auckland and Christchurch for those returning from overseas with nowhere to self-isolate.

At Auckland's ASB Showgrounds in Greenlane more than 100 campervans are set up in the carpark, which a Ministry of Health spokeswoman said was part of a "precautionary approach" to ensure travellers returning to New Zealand during Alert Level 4 were able to isolate.

Campervans lined up at the ASB Showgrounds in Greenlane Auckland. Photo / Peter Meecham

Campervans and hotels will be used in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch as accommodation for people potentially returning to New Zealand from overseas during alert level 4, in a similar way to how the Whangaparāoa Reception Centre was used for people returning from Wuhan, China.

At the self-contained campervan sites, such as the ASB showgrounds and the Canterbury Agricultural Park, caterers will supply food, and people will be able to use online shopping.

In Auckland the campervans have not yet been used and remain as a precautionary option, the spokeswoman said.

"The safety of all staff at the campervan sites and hotels being used is one of the priorities - all staff will be issued with PPE and will have received training," she said.

Campervans lined up in the parking area at the ASB Showgrounds in Greenlane, Auckland. Photo / Peter Meecham

