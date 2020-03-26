A sex worker who is offering "full service" including kissing to a would-be client has given rise to concerns that some in the industry are continuing to flout rules amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The country moved into alert level 4 at 11.59pm last night effectively putting New Zealand into a nationwide lockdown.

Police have the power to order any person to stop any activity that contributes to the spread of Covid-19 and can call on the military for support.

The New Zealand Prostitutes Collective (NZPC) is urging sex workers to apply for Government financial support to make ends meet.

A sex worker told a would-be client by text that she will be working through the lockdown period. Photo / Supplied

Sex worker Lisa Lewis has filed a complaint with health authorities claiming several in the industry were not obeying lockdown rules.

Lewis claimed one in Hamilton was offering sex services from her van on the first day of lockdown.

Another in Auckland told a would-be client by text confirming a 45-minute booking this afternoon that would include "kisses and sex".

"We don't want someone in our industry getting Covid-19. It will be a bad look on all of us. At the end of the lockdown I would like to come out of this like many other workers and be able to go back to work," Lewis said.

"It will take one silly and selfish individual ... that will get Covid-19 and put a bad light on our industry."

Lewis said she has stopped meeting clients but has instead been offering her services online.

"Any client who texts me for service and puts me at risk of Covid-19, I will report to government with screenshots."

Dame Catherine Healy of NZPC says the collective was recommending sex workers apply for financial support through the Government package or benefits from the Ministry of Social Development or Work and Income.

"Both these Government responses have been responsive to sex workers," Healy said.

"We are also aware some sex workers have kept their adverts up online but are hoping to work telephone sex or cam cording options."

However Healy said these options will not be enough to sustain most sex workers.

"We therefore strongly recommended they approach the Government agencies for assistance," she said.

"The turnaround for support for sex workers has been quick and impressive."

The NZ Aids Foundation is warning Kiwis against sneaking out or inviting anyone to their homes during the lockdown for casual sex.

They are instead urged to spice up their love life with webcams and sexy phone calls instead.

While Covid-19 wasn't a sexually transmitted infection, close contact with an infected person was high risk, said foundation chief executive Dr Jason Myers.

Any sexual contact, including kissing, involved an exchange of bodily fluids and created an even higher risk of transmission.

However Myers said a healthy sex life and intimacy were great ways to stay connected and boost mental wellbeing.

The foundation recommended consensual phone sex, webcam sex and masturbating as alternatives to casual sex during the lockdown.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comments.