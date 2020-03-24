By RNZ

A nurse at Auckland City Hospital says it was punch to the gut to work under the pressure of the pandemic all day then be charged $19 for car parking.

The nurse, who RNZ has agreed not to identify, says it's wrong of Wilson Parking to be profiting in such extreme circumstances.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: New case of Covid-19 in Northland; region total now 2

• No more Northland cases in 13 new positive Covid-19 cases

• Thai students at Kerikeri High cleared of Covid-19 virus

• Covid-19 testing stations to start in Northland

Advertisement

She said her partner was out of work due to the virus, and she can't afford it.

She said the district health board had indicated it was talking with Wilson so staff would not have to pay.

There are 40 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in New Zealand today. Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters there were also three new probable cases. There were 155 cases of confirmed and probable cases, and he said the daily tally would now include probable cases.

"I've been working really hard the last several weeks just trying to prepare for the inevitable. And today, I got to work really early ... trying to help all the other nurses, so they can do what they need to do.

‌

"And every single person in that building is putting their own lives on the line, they're putting their families aside, their priorities aside, and taking care of sick people. It's an amazing thing to do ... and I left today and paid Wilson Parking $19 to get out of the carpark.

"And it's not the hospital. It's Wilson. And it's just it's shameful. It really is shameful. It's pay at the machine and go through the barrier.

"I spoke with somebody at the pay station. She was just equally upset [a nurse].

"The hospital has said that we would not have to pay for parking... I presume that hasn't happened yet. I don't know any more than that."

She said a refund was not the point, and that might be difficult.

Advertisement

In a statement the Auckland DHB said it has been working with carpark owners to put in place special arrangements for staff and would continue those discussions today.

It is planning to update staff about parking this afternoon.

Wilson Parking has been approached for comment.