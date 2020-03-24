Police are urging the public to keep 111 for emergency calls rather than coronavirus concerns about people not self-isolating.

Police say the 111 line has come under significant pressure today as a result of a

larger than usual volume of calls ahead of the country going into lockdown.

"We understand that Covid-19 is having a significant impact on members of our community, and many people are feeling very anxious and unsettled," says Superintendent Dave Trappitt, National Manager Communication Centres.

Police stressed to keep the lines free for emergencies only.



"However, it is absolutely vital that people only call 111 if they are facing an emergency situation – for example, someone is badly injured or in danger; there's a serious risk to life or property, such as a house fire; a crime is being committed and the offenders are there or have just left; or you've come across a major public inconvenience, like a tree blocking a road," Trappitt said.



"Anyone with concerns regarding people who are not self-isolating should email NHCCselfisolation@health.govt.nz.



"All other matters should be reported to police either by online reporting, or by calling 105."

