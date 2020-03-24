Details and locations for the 40 new cases of Covid-19 have been published by the Ministry of Health.

The new cases, and 13 probable cases, take our total number to 155.

Six people are in hospital, and 12 people have recovered.

A woman aged in her 80s in Nelson is the oldest person on the full list.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson arriving for their media update today ahead of the Government's shutdown.

Three of the new cases are teenagers.

Twelve are in Auckland, and 11 in Wellington. The remainder are spread around the country.

Most of the new cases have a history of overseas travel but not all flight details have been confirmed.

The Ministry of Health said today there were four cases of community transmission - three in Auckland and one in the Wairarapa.



• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

New Zealand is preparing to go into an unprecedented lockdown tomorrow night to prevent community transmission of the virus getting out of hand.

The new cases

• 103. Man in his 40s, in Auckland. Travelled from the US to Auckland, arriving on March 18. Flight details to come.

• 104. Man in his 20s, in Auckland. More details to come.



• 105. Man in his 20s, in South Canterbury. Left Switzerland on March 16, on flight EY0052 via Abu Dhabi to New Zealand.

• 106. Woman in her 50s, in Otago. Exposed to Covid-19 at the World Herefords Conference in Queenstown.

• 107. Woman in her 30s, in Dunedin. Exposed at the World Herefords Conference in Queenstown.

• 108. Teenage boy, in Queenstown. Flew from Dubai to Auckland on March 18 on flight EK488, then to Queenstown on March 19 on flight EK7563.

• 109. Woman in her 60s, in Christchurch. Relative of a confirmed case.

• 110. Man in his 60s, in Christchurch, Relative of a confirmed case.

• 111. Woman in her 60s, in Waikato. Departed on March 16 on flight EK0448.

• 112. Woman in her 30s, in Auckland. Details to come.

• 113. Man in his 40s, in Auckland. Arrived in Auckland March 18, flight details to come.

• 114. Teenage girl in Auckland. Details to come.

• 115. Woman in her 30s, in Auckland. Details to come.

• 116. Woman in her 20s, in Auckland. Arrived in Auckland on March 20, flight details to come.

• 117. Woman in her 30s, in Auckland. Arrived in Auckland on March 18, flight details to come.

• 118. Teenage girl, in Auckland. Details to come.

• 119. Man in his 50s, in Waikato. Exposed at the World Herefords Conference in Queenstown.

• 120. Man in his 60s in Dunedin. Flew London to Los Angeles on March 14, then LA to Auckland on flight NZ5, and Auckland to Dunedin on March 16 on flight NZ671.

• 121. Man in his 30s, in Dunedin. Flew Dubai to Auckland arriving on March 19 on flight EK447, then Auckland to Dunedin on the same day on flight JQ285.

• 122. Man in his 20s, in Auckland. Details to come.

• 123. Woman in her 80s, in Nelson. Details to come.

• 124. Man in his 50s, in Wellington. Details to come.

• 125 & 126 -Man and woman in their 60s, in Wellington. Travelled from USA to New Zealand, arrived on March 19 - flight details to come.

• 127. Woman in her 50s, in Wellington. Details to come.

• 128. Man in his 30s, in Wellington. Details to come.

• 129. Woman in her 30s, in Wellington. Details to come.

• 130. Woman in her 50s, in Wellington. Details to come.

• 131. & 132. Man and woman in their 70s, in Hawke's Bay. Flew Barcelona via Dubai to Auckland, arriving on March 18, on flight EK448, then flew Auckland to Napier on March 19 on flight NZ5021.

• 133. Man in his 50s, in Wellington. Details to come.

• 134. Man in his 70s, in Wellington. Details to come.

• 135. Woman in her 70s, in Wellington. Details to come.

• 136. Woman in her 60s, in Auckland. Details to come.

• 137. Man in his 30s, in Marlborough. Details to come.

• 138. Man in his 60s, in Marlborough. Details to come.

• 139. Man, aged 64, in Wellington. Details to come.

• 140. Woman in her 20s, in Wairarapa. Details to come.

• 141. Woman in her 60s in New Plymouth. Details to come.

• 142. Woman in her 30s in Waitematā, Auckland. Details to come.