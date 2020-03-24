New data reveals what Kiwis are searching for online ahead of the nation entering lockdown in a bid to minimise the impact of coronavirus.

There were 40 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 this afternoon, along with three probable cases, taking the nationwide total to 155.

Medical thermometers and freezers were among the highest trending products on PriceSpy between March 15 and 22.

The year-on-year growth from 2019 showed there was a 2690 per cent increase in searches for thermometers.

Chest freezers were next, closely followed by freezers (2255 per cent and 1930 per cent), data from the impartial price and product comparison site showed.

Elsewhere, liquor stores recorded an 1800 per cent spike in business ahead of the alert level 4 lockdown due to be entered midnight tomorrow.

One bottle store chain reported an 1800 per cent spike in sales yesterday and liquor stores around the country were bracing for another rush today, New Zealand Alcohol Beverages Council (NZABC) executive director Bridget MacDonald said.

New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett said the top trending products were never hugely popular normally.

"In 'normal' circumstances, these products tend not to be very popular however, in light of the current situation they have received significant growth over the last few weeks," she said.

"Our data also suggests the number of people that are shopping online have increased exponentially over the last few days, indicating people are looking to prepare themselves for a lockdown."

From 11.59pm Wednesday, "everyone must stay at home unless they are working in essential services", Government Controller John Ombler said today.

That meant no socialising with people outside their households, Ombler said. People could go outside and exercise but keep 2m away from other people at all times.

Maintaining distance was still important while going to the supermarket or pharmacy, Ombler said.

Everyone needed to follow these requirements, and enforcement action would be taken if that did not happen.

Shopping categories and their year-on-year growth:

• Medical thermometers: 2690 per cent;

• Chest freezers: 2255 per cent;

• Freezers: 1930 per cent;

• Webcams: 1311 per cent;

• Board games: 233 per cent;

• LEGO: 188 per cent;

• Ebook readers: 133 per cent;

• Keyboard and mouse combos: 124 per cent;

• Monitors: 64 per cent;

• Espresso machines: 58 per cent.

