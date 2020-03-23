Victoria University of Wellington says a staff member has been infected with coronavirus.

In a letter to all staff and students, vice-chancellor Professor Grant Guilford said the university had been "unofficially" informed of the staff member's positive Covid-19 test.

"The staff member is isolating at home since beginning to feel unwell, is doing well, and is being supported by the university," he wrote.

"The staff member contracted the virus off campus."

He said the person worked in a small administrative office, which was immediately closed once the university was notified. Some staff in the office are now working from home.

"As yet there is no evidence of further positive tests among these close contacts."

The staff member did interact with a "small number" of other staff and students for a brief time while they were feeling unwell, he said.

"In these cases the risk of transmission is likely to be very low and there are no restrictions on movements."

The university is working to get in touch with these "casual contacts".

They are required to isolate themselves and contact Healthline if they develop symptoms, he said.

"I understand that this positive test will be of concern to us all and I encourage any students or staff who feel anxious or stressed about this to contact Mauri Ora."