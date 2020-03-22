Bus riders are only to use the rear door to get on and off, as Auckland Transport ramps up its protection of drivers from Covid-19.

Auckland Transport said the precautionary measure was aimed to limit the physical contact between customers and bus drivers.

There are now 66 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, with 14 more cases announced today.

Two possible cases of community transmission were announced yesterday. No firm link to overseas travel has yet been identified, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

Advertisement

New Zealand remains at alert level two, meaning Covid-19 is "contained but risk of community transmission growing" and human contact must be further reduced.

‌

In a statement, Auckland Transport said customers will be asked to tag on and off with their HOP card as normal, but to use the tag machine by the rear door of the bus.

"At this stage none of the confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand have been linked to the use of public transport," the statement said.

"However, this is a sensible precautionary measure to help limit the spread of infection and ensure everyone is kept as safe as possible by minimising the physical contact between customers and bus drivers.

"Customers who use a wheelchair or other mobility device or require driver assistance can still use the front door."

The measure comes into effect on Tuesday, a day after cash fares will no longer be accepted on public buses.

Around 93 per cent of bus passengers in Auckland paid with AT Hop cards - with total Hop usage around 98 per cent, AT earlier reported.

"If a customer was planning to buy a paper ticket to travel they will instead be given a free AT Hop card for their journey," the organisation said.

Advertisement

Focus: How to stop the spread of coronavirus. Video / AP / Mark Mitchell

Auckland Transport urged over 70 or feeling unwell not to travel on public transport and to instead use online shopping and phone services where possible.

"This is a stressful time for us all. We also ask that people be tolerant and patient of everyone else who is in the same situation until this global issue can be brought under control."

Auckland Transport was closely working with the government and the Ministry of Health regarding Covid-19 safety precautions, it said.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: New Zealand has 14 new cases of Covid-19; total now 66 says Director-General of Health

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Taupō man who tested positive for Covid-19 could not get through to helpline for four days

• Premium - Coronavirus: Auckland firm creates platform to self-assess Covid-19 risks

• Coronavirus: Nursing home in lockdown after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

What has AT put in place following the virus outbreak?

• Asking Aucklanders to follow the Ministry of Health's guidelines on self-isolation.

• Giving personal hand sanitisers to frontline staff and reminding them that washing and drying hands is still the most effective means of practising good hygiene.

• Cleaning AT buses, trains and ferries on a regular basis and stepping up the cleaning of surfaces like handrails. AT has also identified plans to carry out even more extensive cleaning of buses, trains, ferries and facilities if recommended by the Ministry of Health.

• Building 14 new public hand sanitiser stands to install at key locations across the transport network. All toilets across AT's transport network are also being fitted with hand sanitiser dispensers.

• Making sure information and advice from the Ministry of Health on preventive measures are being supplied to staff, operators and contractors. The frequency of these updates has increased since the first confirmed Covid-19 case in New Zealand was reported.

• Displaying Ministry of Health posters regarding Covid-19, as well as hand hygiene, in offices, buses, trains, ferries and other facilities.

• Creating a Covid-19 section of AT's website, which it will continue to update with the latest information, also asking commuters to follow @akltransport for the latest updates on Twitter.