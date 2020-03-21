From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
I was exposed to COVID19 last week at a wedding here in NZ21 Mar, 2020 2:56pm Quick Read
Coronavirus: 500,000 New Zealanders told to stay home21 Mar, 2020 3:43pm 2 minutes to read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 4 minutes to read
Bars, pubs, clubs, restaurants, casinos to remain open - but patrons will need to sign in.
- 2 minutes to read
New measures to combat Covid-19 will affect 528,000 older people - but not Winston Peters.
- Quick Read
Test your brains with the Herald's afternoon quiz.