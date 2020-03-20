AUT law students and some of their lecturers are upset at the university's decision to continue with lectures in the face of an Covid-19 outbreak.

A few lecturers are defying the university's policy by recording their lectures and putting them online in private Facebook groups.

The University of Auckland has suspended classes in response to the coronavirus and Massey University has cut face-to-face classes which can be taught remotely.

AUT, meanwhile, maintains that it will keep teaching classes in person until otherwise directed by the Government. Some larger classes at its northern campus could be moved online next week, according to an email sent to students, but most classes are continuing as usual.

Advertisement

Universities and schools are exempt from a government ban on gatherings of more than 100 people in indoor spaces. So far, there has been no community transmission of Covid-19 in New Zealand, though the Ministry of Health said it was still investigating 11 new cases confirmed today.

A group of law students at AUT have sent a letter to the Law School Dean Professor Charles Rickett, saying that the university's policy of in-person teaching was putting people at risk.

A fifth-year law student said three of her five papers were in lectures of more than 100 people, and students were sitting side-by-side. Some workshops of 30 to 40 people also required close contact with people.

The 21-year-old law student said many law papers required 80 per cent attendance to pass, and there was no other way to get the information from the lectures if they were not recorded.

That meant sick students were still coming to class out of fear of failing the attendance requirements, she said.

"We're all squished into a lecture theatre ... and there are people coughing and sniffing and spluttering right next to you."

She could not understand why lectures could not be recorded and posted online.

In an email seen by the Herald, a law lecturer said the Law School had initially told staff they could move to online teaching if they wanted to.

Advertisement

However, the lecturer claimed this policy was overturned by the AUT Vice Chancellor and the Law Faculty Dean.

"We are now required ... to continue in person teaching," the email said.

An AUT spokeswoman said the university was continuing to teach classes "within the current government requirements". It was exploring other options for the best way to continue if this was no longer deemed appropriate by the Government.



"Online options alone will not be sufficient," the spokeswoman said. "AUT's student population includes a significant number of students (1 in 5 or up to 3500 students) who may not have access to the internet or devices at home and access to space to study."



She also said that AUT's approach to learning extended beyond simple lectures.



"Our courses are collaborative, often hands-on and often include use of specialised spaces and equipment."

‌

AUT said the majority of its classes were fewer than 100 students.

Earlier today, the University of Auckland said it had suspended classes across its campuses next week because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

It was calling it a Teaching Free Week. Students would not be required to attend campus, but were free to do so if they wanted. It was not yet known what its longer-term plans were.

Tertiary Education Union National President Michael Gilchrist said universities should be following the expert guidance provided by the Ministry of Education.

Massey and Auckland universities were "second-guessing" the experts by making drastic changes despite no specific outbreak of Covid-19, he said.

Gilchrist said the change in teaching methods was likely to involve huge additional workload demands on teaching and administrative staff.

"We will not accept that such edicts can be issued without consulting staff to the greatest extent possible under these circumstances."

Some schools have closed after students tested positive or were in close contact with confirmed cases, but so far the Government has said a total lockdown is not needed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said shutting schools prematurely could send students to their grandparents to be looked after, and elderly are more susceptible to the coronavirus. It could also take health workers off the frontline, she said.

Ardern said a blanket school closure would not take place without evidence of widespread community transmission.

This was the model that had been adopted in Singapore and Taiwan, where transmission of Covid-19 had been slowed.