A Takapuna Grammar School classroom decided to share a heartwarming performance with rest home residents across New Zealand as they face visitor restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A musical theatre class full of year 11 and 12 students sent a video of themselves doing a sit-down performance of the 1939 classic Somewhere Over the Rainbow to the Village Guide, which is New Zealand's guide to retirement villages and care homes.

The class, together with their Performing Arts teacher Alana Grant, wanted to share their performance with rest home residents who are currently under visitor restrictions.

Grant told the Herald that her students became very upset when their school recently cancelled their school musical and annual dance evening due to Covid-19, so she wanted to teach them how helping others is way a to make themselves feel better.

"We decided to focus on the elderly and do a kind gesture for them as many rest homes are restricting visitors at the moment," she said.

Takapuna Grammar students doing a sit-down performance of the 1939 classic Somewhere Over the Rainbow. Photo / Takapuna Grammar School

"We have tried to encourage as many people as we can to share this video with loved ones to keep them moving and singing."

Founder of Village Guide Paula Bishop, who received the video, thought it was a very special gesture for the rest home community.

"The impact of Covid-19 has been particularly hard for rest home residents," Bishop told the Herald.

"Not only does their age make them vulnerable but living within a communal environment has meant early isolation measures needed to be put in place. Although the right decision to be made it does come at the cost of social interaction for residents.

"The fact that a group of high school students recognised this and proactively did something to lift residents spirits is really special. It's also a lovely example of cross-generational kindness."

Current restrictions and regulations on some rest homes across New Zealand include banning non-essential visits, temperature checks and asking visitors to sign health and travel declarations.

The restrictions have been put in place as the vulnerable, including the elderly and those with underlying health issues, are more likely to become seriously ill if infected with the coronavirus, and in some cases die.