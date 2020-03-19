A Wellington man has been charged with sexual offending against children dating as far back as 1981.

The 69-year-old Karori man appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning charged with one count of indecently assaulting a 13-year-old boy in 1981, seven charges of sexually violating another boy between 2013 and 2018, and 13 charges of performing an indecent act on the same boy.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and elected trial by jury.

The man was given interim name suppression by Judge Barbara Morris so the issue of name suppression could be fully argued at a later date.

She said name suppression might be sought partially on the basis of medical reasons.

He was remanded on bail, with conditions not to be in the company of any young boys without parental consent and supervision.