Blood donors are cancelling appointments amid the coronavirus pandemic but the director of donor services says it is "vital" eligible, fit and healthy New Zealanders continue to book in.

The New Zealand Blood Service's director of donor services, Doug Gallagher, said they were experiencing about a 20 per cent increase in cancelled or unkept appointments compared to this time last year.

This was potentially because of Covid-19 concerns. New Zealand has 39 confirmed cases of the virus.

"Currently, where possible, when we get a cancellation we are contacting other donors and asking them to fill the appointment space," Gallagher said.

"We are grateful to our donors who are continuing to support us and the thousands of Kiwis that rely on the blood, plasma and platelets they donate."

At the moment there was no significant depletion of stock across all blood types, but it was being closely monitored, he said.

Blood has a short shelf life (35 days), so eligible individuals were asked to donate to help ensure an adequate supply was maintained.

"There are a number of different factors that could impact demand for blood and plasma and we are working closely with DHBs to ensure we understand their plans and are able to continue meet demand," Gallagher said.

"We understand from blood centres in Europe that donations become the main challenge rather than demand. The need for blood and blood products is constant."

For example, in New Zealand many plasma recipients require treatment on an ongoing, sometimes weekly, basis and that was not going to change, he said.

"Therefore it is vitally important that eligible, fit and healthy Kiwis continue to book appointments and donate either at their local donor centre or a mobile blood drive."

Less than 4 per cent of the eligible population are currently donors, he said.

"If you are eligible and have not donated before, there has never been a better time to step-up and become a donor."

What kinds of precautions is NZBS taking?

Gallagher said donor centres and mobile blood drives were safe places to visit. Below are some of the steps NZBS is taking to in relation to health and safety.

• Extra measures are in place in terms of hand cleaning, sanitising and the placement of hand sanitiser and alcohol wipes.

• Between donations chairs are thoroughly wiped down and cleaned with sanitising products.

• All equipment used in the collection of blood is new, sterile and only used once.

• According to the NZBS website, there is no evidence Covid-19 is transmissible by blood transfusion but a strict screening process means people who are unwell are not allowed to donate. That includes the specification that donors must be free from respiratory illness symptoms. NZBS also asks that donors who feel unwell do not enter donation facilities or drives.

• Any donor who feels unwell is asked to reschedule or cancel their appointment, so NZBS can try and fill those spaces. There is a four-week deferral period for any donors who have been in contact with a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19.

• If a donor is unsure if they should donate, they should contact NZBS and speak to a nurse on 0800 448 325.

• Donors who might feel unwell in the 48 hours after donating, are asked to notify NZBS immediately.