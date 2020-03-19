Taranaki's first two people to test positive for coronavirus had both travelled to Egypt on separate trips and are believed to be employees of methanol manufacturer Methanex.

The man and woman were both aged in their 40s and had both been to Cairo recently, but were not a couple.

Taranaki's Public Health Unit also said neither person had been at the Womad festival running from March 15-19.

"Both people are receiving appropriate health care and support at home in self isolation," Taranaki DHB's medical officer of health, Dr Jonathan Jarman said.

Advertisement

Health officials were tracing anyone who had contact with the two people and may be at risk of exposure and were putting in place measures to help these people go into 14 days of self-isolation also.

This would include close monitoring by public health staff, testing if anyone has symptoms, and providing health care, plus other support services.

Methanex also confirmed two of its employees had tested positive for the virus.

"They are self-isolated (in separate locations) and doing well," a spokeswoman said.

"Both had recently been on overseas business trips and went into self-isolation when they arrived in New Zealand. Neither attended Womad."

Methanex operates three plants in Taranaki - two at Motunui and one in the Waitara Valley near New Plymouth - and a commercial office in Auckland.

It employs about 270 people.

A timeline of COVID-19 as the number of confirmed cases increases in New Zealand and around the world.

"At no time did they go in to work at Methanex NZ sites or come into physical contact with any employees. We are in contact with the team members and ensuring they have all the support and services needed," the spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

Methanex had now put in place a no business travel policy for staff right across the company's global operations.

"In New Zealand we have activated our Emergency Management Team to co-ordinate activities and take immediate actions to ensure all employees are safe and contractor support staff are following the same procedures," the spokeswoman said.

"Measures being taken include working from home where practical, strict hygiene and physical distancing practices and reviewing work priorities."

For more details on all of the confirmed cases and their travel details go to the Ministry of Health website.