The woman who died in a two-car crash near Hastings on Tuesday has been named as 92-year-old June McIntosh.

Police confirmed June, from Havelock North, died in hospital from injuries sustained following the crash at the intersection of Tollemache Rd East and Park Rd South, in the Hastings suburb of Longlands.

The crash occurred about 1.20pm on Tuesday.

A power pole was badly damaged at the intersection where it happened and there were diversions in place for a short time, a police spokeswoman said at the time.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.