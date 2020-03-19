There are people who know who is responsible for the murder of an innocent South Auckland woman, police say.

Counties Manukau Police are urging the public to tune into Police Ten 7 tonight to help in the investigation into the murder of Meliame Fisi'ihoi.

The 57-year-old woman was found dead at her Calthorp Close home in the early hours of January 15 this year.

Since then, police launched Operation Truro to investigate her death.

Advertisement

READ MORE:



• South Auckland murder: House where woman shot dead defaced with Black Power graffiti

• Favona, Auckland, murder: Innocent mother shot - the hunt for her killer • Premium - In the gun: Auckland police seize more than 600 firearms in under a year

• Christchurch cold case: Police charge two with murder of Angela Blackmoore

Earlier this year a source told the Herald Fisi'ihoi's death was a case of mistaken identity - the gunman was heard calling out for one of her adult sons shortly before the fatal shot.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said police have conducted numerous inquiries into the death, including area canvasses and reviewing large amounts of CCTV footage.

"A dedicated team has worked on Operation Truro to try and piece together the circumstances of Meliame's death.

"This was a tragic incident in which an innocent woman lost her life, leaving her family devastated."

Vickers said tonight's Ten 7 episode renews the police appeal for information.

"I urge the public to tune in and help us with this case.

"Meliame's family rightly deserves answers about those responsible for her death.

Advertisement

"There are people out there who know who is responsible for Meliame's murder and they need to do the right thing and contact us."

• The case will feature on Police Ten 7 tonight at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2. Anyone with information can contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.