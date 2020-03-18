New measures are being considered to protect bus drivers from the spread of coronavirus so Wellington's public transport network can continue to operate for as long as it is appropriate.

Greater Wellington Regional Council has this week set up a crisis management team comprised of senior management to consider the council's position amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team is working through the possibility of taking cash out of the bus network, council chair Daran Ponter said.

"The reason for that is that cash is effectively a transaction between members of the travelling public and bus drivers… and cash can therefore be a medium for transferring the virus."

The regional council is following direction from the Ministry of Health and the NZ Transport Agency who are taking the national lead on Covid-19 in the public transport space.

But the council is making judgement calls in the meantime about some measures to take, like going cashless.

There are 35,000 Snapper cards ready to be deployed so the system can go cash-free.

If the council goes ahead with the move, the crisis management team will also consider restricting passenger boarding to the rear of buses.

"This will slow down the boarding process but again, it potentially removes the interaction with the bus drivers, Ponter said.

"The drivers have got so many people on their bus making so many trips a day, they are potentially quite significantly exposed and we want to minimise that if at all possible."

Wellington City is only just recovering from a bus driver shortage that exasperated problems with the 2018 new network rollout now coined the "bustastrophe".

The shortage triggered an array of cancellations across the network.

In the current environment, Ponter said it could take just one bus driver to get infected to trigger cancellations if other drivers had to self-isolate.

That's because bus drivers meet at the beginning of their shifts and share breaks together, just like others do in their workplaces.

"In that scenario which we are also working with operators on, one driver could take out 20 drivers and at that point the network would really start to suffer", Ponter said.

The crisis team was in discussion about all aspects of operations, including how drivers took their rest and meal breaks.

Train drivers were less vulnerable because they were more isolated, Ponter said.

Ticket collectors however are more exposed because they have to work their way through carriages making hand-to-hand contact with passengers.

But this interaction is reduced by those who use monthly passes on the train network, which is about 60 per cent of users.

Ponter said social distancing on public transport would be difficult, although in some respects it may happen as a result of decreasing patronage.

On Monday there were 9 per cent less people on the bus network than on the same day the previous week.

"We haven't gone into school holidays, we haven't gone into the university break, we can only presume that it is a consequence of people making choices to work from home or potentially making choices not to take public transport", Ponter said.

Ponter urged people to not travel on public transport if they felt unwell.

"We don't want to see public transport as the conduit of the virus."

Cleaning measures stepped up

Metlink has rolled out new precautionary cleaning measures across trains, buses and ferries to give passengers further peace of mind as they travel across the region.

The measures are in addition to existing cleaning schedules and include:

Rail

• Daily cleaning of all trains with key focus on handrails and buttons,

• Daily cleaning of driver cabs, and

• Weekly cleaning of air conditioning filters.

Bus

• Daily cleaning of touch surfaces,

• Daily cleaning of driver cabs, and

• Daily cleaning of air conditioning systems.

Ferry

• Twice daily cleaning of all touch surfaces and toilets