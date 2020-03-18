Samoan authorities have further tightened travel restrictions after announcing its first suspected case of coronavirus - a person who arrived in the country from New Zealand.

The island nation's Ministry of Health is now advising anyone due to fly to Samoa for whatever reason to cancel their flight.

"Border requirements and restrictions will be more strengthened now at all international ports of entry," a statement said.

"The ministry strongly advises all those intending to travel to Samoa to attend birthdays, weddings, reunions, funerals, conferences, sports etc, to cancel their travel plans and make other arrangements."

There are now special requirements for anyone who has been to, or transiting through, 33 countries, including those most hit by coronavirus - Australia, Italy, Spain and Asian nations.

Those requirements involve proof of 14 days self-quarantine at the country of last port and must also include a medical clearance certificate.

"In the event you arrive and have not satisfied all requirements, you will be returned to the country of last port."

All passengers - including returning residents - entering Samoa are required to undergo medical examinations by a registered medical practitioner within three days and before arriving in the country.

All airline staff and those on sea vessels are also required to renew medical reports after two weeks of their last medical check.

There is also compulsory screening of all arriving passengers and flight crews at all points of entry.

A Late statement was released by Samoan authorities yesterday after earlier confirming they were dealing with a person who is suspected to have Covid-19.

The patient is said to be an Auckland resident who travelled to Samoa on Wednesday, March 11.

Patient flew on Samoa Airways flight

The person was admitted to Tupua Tamasese's Meola Hospital, near Apia, yesterday morning after showing flu-like symptoms over two days.

Authorities are now working to trace back exactly who the person had come into contact with since their arrival last week.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman confirmed the passenger was not one of theirs.

"We have been advised that this person did not travel with us."

Given the travel restrictions that were imposed before the suspected case was identified, it is understood the passenger travelled on a Samoa Airways flight on the morning of Wednesday, March 11.

The flight departed Auckland late that morning.

Samoa Airways is the country's national carrier.

The airline has been approached for comment and details about the process involved of contacting passengers on the same flight - particularly those who were seated near the suspected case.

The Herald understands some of those passengers are now back in New Zealand and confirmed that they had not been notified or contacted by airline staff or authorities - either from Samoa or New Zealand.