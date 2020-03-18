An assessment centre will open in Dunedin today to test people for Covid-19.

The facility, in Caversham, has been established to deal with potential overflow from general practices in testing people for the virus.

WellSouth chief executive officer Andrew Swanson-Dobbs said it was important to keep people who may have Covid-19 away from the Dunedin Hospital and emergency department.

"If their general practice doesn't have the capacity, it [the centre] acts as an overflow."

He urged people to call Healthline before going anywhere.

"We know it's under pressure, but Healthline can talk you through whether you do need to be seen.

"Then see or ring your GP — they all have the necessary equipment and skills to be able to manage and test patients."

The centre would manage any overflow GPs were facing, he said.

"If you need to be seen, we will make sure you get assessed."

He said the concept of a community-based assessment centre was something every district health board and health system had in national pandemic planning.

"These centres were used in the Christchurch earthquake."

He said the 82 general practices in the Southern region all had ability to assess patients with personal protective equipment, but the practice was designated to cope with demand if needed.

Other centres could be set up across the region within 24 hours.

"In Invercargill there is one that can be set up, if needed."