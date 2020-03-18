A man is in a critical condition after an incident at a house south of Auckland late last night.

Police were called to a property on Frank Hewitt St in the suburb of Pukekohe, about 11.30pm, after reports of a disorder.

"Upon arrival, a man was located outside an address with head injuries," Detective Senior Sergeant Richard O'Connor, of Counties Manukau Police, said.

READ MORE:

• Man charged with assault of a boy, 5, named

• Two men arrested after serious assault on The Strand in Tauranga

• Entertainment industry veteran on trial, accused of sex assaults on three women

• Assault at Auckland's Paremoremo prison, prisoner placed in segregation

Advertisement

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition, he said.

The circumstances of the incident have not been revealed by authorities.

A scene guard was put in place at the property overnight and officers are now making inquiries into the incident.

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to call Police on 10-5 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous on 0800 555 111.