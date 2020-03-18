Samoa has its first suspected case of coronavirus, with a Kiwi traveller hospitalised and awaiting test results.

The island nation's government said in a statement that the Ministry of Health is investigating one patient for Covid-19.

"This is a suspected case only."

The patient, who is in a stable condition, was admitted to hospital today after experiencing flu-like symptoms for two days.

Advertisement

They are at the TTM Hospital and are being cared for separately from other patients.

The person lives in Auckland and flew in from New Zealand on Wednesday March 11 for a family event.

The patient's samples have been sent to Australia for testing. Results should be available in 10-20 working days.

"The ministry is presently undertaking contact tracing of all possible contacts. The public will be updated immediately as soon as we have further information."

If the case is confirmed it could change the New Zealand Government's current travel restrictions, which took effect from Monday at 1am. Anyone arriving in this country must self-isolate for 14 days but at the moment those travelling from Pacific countries are exempt.